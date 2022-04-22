Searchlight Pictures suspends production on Being Mortal following complaint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Searchlight Pictures suspends production on Being Mortal following complaint

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 5.31am
Searchlight Pictures have reportedly halted production on upcoming film Being Mortal following a complaint (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)
Searchlight Pictures have reportedly halted production on upcoming film Being Mortal following a complaint.

The film, which was to be Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, stars Bill Murray and Seth Rogen.

It is due to be produced by Ansari along with Youree Henley.

According to a letter sent to cast and crew members and shared with US media outlets, Searchlight “immediately” investigated the complaint and decided that the production “cannot continue at this time.”

No specific individuals were named in the letter and no further details of the complaint were given.

Searchlight reportedly said it would be working with Ansari and Henley and hoped to provide further information on production at a later date.

Searchlight Pictures, which is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, has been contacted for comment.

