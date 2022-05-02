Anne Robinson stepping down as host of Channel 4’s Countdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Anne Robinson stepping down as host of Channel 4’s Countdown

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 9.31pm
Anne Robinson (Channel 4)
Anne Robinson (Channel 4)

Anne Robinson is stepping down as the host of Countdown after one year “in the hot seat”.

Former Weakest Link star Robinson, 77, joined the Channel 4 quiz show last year, becoming its sixth presenter and the first female to take the role.

Robinson, who recorded 265 episodes of the show, said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.”

She added: “I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks.

New Countdown host Anne Robinson
Rachel Riley, Anne Robinson and Susie Dent (Rachel Joseph/Channel 4)

“In fact the genius of Countdown is that it’s a brilliant way to keep the brain exercised. I run 5k most days of the week.

“And I can now do an anagram at twice the speed I could this time last year.

“But I have grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention.”

She will appear in shows until the summer with a new host announced in due course, Channel 4 said.

A show spokesperson said: “Quick-witted Anne has been a brilliant host on this iconic show.”

Robinson followed in the footsteps of Richard Whiteley, Des Lynam, Des O’Connor, Jeff Stelling and Nick Hewer as the presenter of Countdown, which launched in 1982.

She joined the daytime show last year alongside mathematician Rachel Riley and lexicographer Susie Dent, with her first instalment broadcasting on June 28.

In November 2021 Riley dismissed reports of a “feud” between her and co-star Robinson, telling ITV’s Lorraine: “You know not to believe tabloids. I think it is just you have got some women there now so they want to make something up.

“I have seen all the headlines of the feuds escalating. I have been on maternity leave for about six to eight weeks or something.”

Speaking about Robinson’s famously icy public persona, Riley told Lorraine Kelly: “She is not the cuddliest person in the world. It is just a different show now. She is making it her own.

“She is getting stuff out of the contestants. Sometimes it is barbed, sometimes it is funny. She has got a different flavour.”

Robinson became known for delivering cutting remarks to contestants when she presented The Weakest Link, which was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later.

It returned for a Children In Need special in 2017.

It aired again in December 2021 with Romesh Ranganathan hosting a celebrity version of the BBC One quiz show.

