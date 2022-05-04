Daniel Radcliffe is ‘full of surprises’ in trailer for Weird Al Yankovic biopic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Daniel Radcliffe is ‘full of surprises’ in trailer for Weird Al Yankovic biopic

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 3.01am
Daniel Radcliffe is ‘full of surprises’ in trailer for Weird Al Yankovic biopic (PA Images)
Daniel Radcliffe is ‘full of surprises’ in trailer for Weird Al Yankovic biopic (PA Images)

Daniel Radcliffe is “full of surprises” as he appears for the first time in a new teaser trailer for an upcoming biopic about the life of US comedian Weird Al Yankovic.

The Harry Potter star gives riotous performances to cheering crowds, brandishing an accordion in a curly wig, glasses and moustache in the 60-second clip.

The film will follow the life and career of the musical parody sensation who rose to fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

The trailer also shows Radcliffe in medical scrubs performing Like A Surgeon, Yankovic’s hit song based on Like A Virgin by Madonna.

In other scenes he dresses in a collection of colourful Hawaiian shirts as well as shirtless onstage performances in which the actor showcases an impressive physique.

“What can I say, I’m full of surprises,” Radcliffe says.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is produced by Funny Or Die and will air on streaming service Roku.

Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time and has won five Grammy awards.

Sharing the teaser the comedian wrote: “Get psyched.”

Speaking about the film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Radcliffe said it was “one of the most fun things I’ve ever done”.

“I’m rarely excited to see stuff that I’m in. I’m very excited to see that,” he said.

“It’s a fully insane movie it’s one of the most fun things I’ve ever done.”

He revealed Yankovic had given him accordion lessons and loaned him his personal instrument to prepare for the role and would “go to my grave” with the experience.

Yankovic previously shared the first glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe in costume and joked that a cosplayer had tried to “crash our set” and later been thrown out by security.

“SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set,” he captioned the photo.

“Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people!

Yankovic’s 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on US music chart Billboard’s Top 200.

His early hits included Eat It, a parody of Michael Jackson’s Beat It, and Amish Paradise, based on Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio.

His music videos have featured famous faces including Jack Black, Seth Green and Donny Osmond.

Yankovic previously said he was “thrilled” to be portrayed by Radcliffe and joked that the film would be “the role future generations will remember him for”.

Production for WEIRD began in Los Angeles in early February and the film is scheduled for release later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier