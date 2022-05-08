Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec retraining as an actor to pursue Hollywood dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec retraining as an actor to pursue Hollywood dreams

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.03am
Stricly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec (PA)
Stricly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec (PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec said he has been having acting lessons and auditioning for roles “trying to get his foot in the door” of Hollywood.

The Slovenian dancer and choreographer, 32, announced in March that he was departing after nine years on the BBC flagship show.

He is married to fellow dancer Janette Manrara, 38, and news of his exit came less than a year after she stepped down from the show to become the co-host of spin-off It Takes Two.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara (Hello magazine/PA)

Skorjanec told Hello magazine: “Being a couple on Strictly gave us an edge and I feel like it can be exactly the same when it comes to, potentially, one day being on a different kind of TV programme together.

“I’ve had an incredible nine years on Strictly and have felt so lucky to be there, but it felt like the right time to take a risk and open myself up to new challenges.

“I want to try other things like film, TV and radio while I’m still young enough and my body is 100% capable.

“I’m just a fan of the craft and am trying to get my foot in the door.

“Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course! If I didn’t dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Guy Levy/PA)

Manrara added: “I already imagine him as a Hollywood leading man, he definitely has what it takes and he has always been my Prince Charming.”

In his Strictly Come Dancing debut series, Skorjanec clinched the prize with Liverpudlian model and TV presenter Abbey Clancy during the first all-female final on the show.

In 2017, he reached the final with partner Gemma Atkinson but missed out to winners Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

Speaking about his decision to leave the show, he said: “Janette and I were a team and helped choreograph each other’s routines and every time I needed a shoulder or a hug she was there.

“But last year was different because, for the first time ever, I felt like I was doing Strictly on my own.”

Manrara said: “The day he made the announcement we were literally holding hands with tears in our eyes because it was a bittersweet feeling.

“We always say it was never a Strictly curse for us, it was always a blessing and the best thing for us – in our marriage, in our careers and everything.”

The couple said they would like to present a TV show together, inspired by husband and wife duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

