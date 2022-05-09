First glimpse of long-awaited second Avatar film revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First glimpse of long-awaited second Avatar film revealed

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 5.05pm
Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in December (20th Century Studios/PA)
Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in December (20th Century Studios/PA)

A teaser trailer has been released for the long-awaited Avatar: The Way Of Water, giving viewers a brief taste of what to expect from the film when it comes out in December.

Avatar: The Way Of Water follows the first Avatar film, which, after it was released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time and went on to win three Oscars.

The teaser for the second instalment opens with a group of of avatars in incredible scenery, jumping along rocks and greenery suspended high above the clouds.

As well as returning cast members including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, Avatar: The Way Of Water will also see Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel and Edie Falco joining the cast.

The teaser shows a number of scenes set in the ocean, with avatars flying across water on the backs of dragon-like creatures, as well as swimming underwater on the backs of equally mystical looking beasts.

The clip includes just one line of dialogue, spoken by Jake Sully, who is voiced by Worthington, 45.

“I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress,” he says toward the end of the teaser.

Jake Sully Avatar: The Way Of Water (20th Century Studios/PA)

Alongside the trailer, Disney has confirmed that the film, directed by James Cameron and set more than a decade after the events of the first film, will begin to tell the story of the Sully family – Jake, Neytiri, and their children.

It will follow the trouble they find themselves in, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they ultimately endure.

Prior to its general release, the trailer had been debuted in cinemas.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is set to be released in cinemas in December.

