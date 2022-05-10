Diana Ross to release new single for upcoming Minions film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diana Ross to release new single for upcoming Minions film

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 2.19pm
Diana Ross is set to release a brand new single for the new Minions film (Andy Butterton/PA)
Diana Ross is set to release a brand new single for the new Minions film (Andy Butterton/PA)

Diana Ross and Tame Impala have joined forces to create a new single, which will be released as part of the new Minions film soundtrack.

Soul icon Ross, 78, and Tame Impala – consisting of indie singer and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker – have collaborated on Turn Up The Sunshine, a new track and the first release in a star-studded line-up for the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack.

Turn Up The Sunshine, which will be released on May 20, will be the former Supremes singer’s first release since her 2021 album Thank You.

Tame Impala
Ross’s new track features Kevin Parker of Tame Impala (Yui Mok/PA)

Thank You was Ross’s 25th studio album and was recorded during the Covid-19 lockdowns in her home studio.

Grammy-award winning producer Jack Antonoff worked with Ross on both Thank You and the upcoming Turn Up The Sunshine.

The soundtrack for the second Minions instalment, and the fifth in the overall Despicable Me franchise, is also set to feature a range of funk, disco and soul classics with stars including St Vincent, Phoebe Bridges and H.E.R covering well-known hits.

Set in the 1970s, Minions: The Rise Of Gru will tell the origin story of how Gru, the world’s greatest supervillain – voiced by Steve Carell – first met his Minions, forged his despicable crew and faced off against the Vicious 6 – the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled.

The soundtrack to accompany the film will include St Vincent’s new take on Lipps Inc’s 1979 hit Funkytown and H.E.R’s rendition of Sly And The Family Stone’s 1967 track Dance To The Music.

Phoebe Bridgers will cover The Carpenters’ 1972 single Goodbye To Love, while Bleachers put their own spin on John Lennon’s 1970 track Instant Karma!

The full Minions: The Rise Of Gru original motion picture soundtrack will be released on July 1.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru will be released in cinemas on the same day.

