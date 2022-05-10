Millions donated to Deborah James fundraiser as she has hospice care at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Millions donated to Deborah James fundraiser as she has hospice care at home

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 2.51pm Updated: May 10 2022, 4.03pm
Deborah James and Steve Bland with the award for Best Podcast for the show You, Me And The Big C at the TRIC Awards 2019 (PA)
Millions of pounds have been donated to the fund launched by podcast host Deborah James, who disclosed on Monday that she has moved to hospice-at-home care to treat her terminal bowel cancer.

The popular presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C said in an Instagram post that she had set up the Bowelbabe Fund, which has received donations of more than £1.3 million since it was announced.

James was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and since then has kept her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments, with candid posts about her progress and diagnosis.

She said on Monday that she did not know how long she has left, and that while the last six months have been “heartbreaking” to go through, she has been surrounded by “so much love” and has “no regrets”.

Writing about the fund, she said: “I always knew there was one thing I always wanted to do before I died.

“I have always over the years raised as much awareness and money for the charities that are closest to me. @cr_uk @royalmarsden @bowelcanceruk

“As a result, the @bowelbabefund is being established and I’d love nothing more than for you to help it flourish. Please visit bowelbabe.org for all the info and to donate (link in Bio).”

She added: “All I ask if you ever read a column, followed my Instagram, listened to the podcast or saw me dressed as a poo for no reason.

“Please buy me a drink to see me out this world, by donating the cost to @bowelbabefund which will enable us to raise funds for further life saving research into cancer.

“To give more Deborah’s more time!”.

The former deputy headteacher started her Instagram post saying it was the “message I never wanted to write”.

“We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball.

“My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them.

“Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams.

“I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can’t continue anymore.”

The fund name echoes her social media handle, Bowelbabe, and is raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

The Just Giving page said it was “raising money to fund clinical trials and research into personalised medicine for cancer patients and supporting campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer”.

