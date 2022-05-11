Selma Blair reveals ‘multiple’ sexual assaults for the first time in new memoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Selma Blair reveals ‘multiple’ sexual assaults for the first time in new memoir

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 1.21pm
Selma Blair has written a new memoir (Ian West/PA)
Selma Blair has written a new memoir (Ian West/PA)

Selma Blair said she feels safe enough to “relieve that burden of shame” as she revealed details about multiple sexual assaults for the first time in her new memoir.

The Cruel Intentions star, 49, has detailed decades-long alcohol addiction, which began age seven and escalated into her teens and 20s, in her book titled Mean Baby: A Memoir Of Growing Up.

Speaking to People magazine, the actress recalled an incident during a spring break trip where she said she was raped after a day of binge-drinking.

She said: “I don’t know if both of them raped me. One of them definitely did.

“I made myself small and quiet and waited for it to be over. I wish I could say what happened to me that night was an anomaly, but it wasn’t.

“I have been raped, multiple times, because I was too drunk to say the words ‘Please. Stop’.

“Only that one time was violent. I came out of each event quiet and ashamed.”

Blair said she had never spoken about the sexual assaults, other than to her therapist, but felt it has been a key part of her healing.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Selma Blair attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Writing that stopped me dead in my tracks.

“My sense of trauma was bigger than I knew. I did not realise that assault was so central in my life. I had so much shame and blame.

“I’m grateful I felt safe enough to put it on the page. And then can work on it with a therapist and with other writing, and really relieve that burden of shame on myself.”

Sober since 2016, Blair hopes that sharing her past will help those living through similar issues.

She added: “It’s a lot. I wrote the book for my son and for people trying to find the deepest hole to crawl into until the pain passes.

“I’m in a good place. I cannot believe all this happened in my life, and I’m still here and I’m OK.”

Blair revealed in October 2018 she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a potentially debilitating disease that attacks the brain and nervous system.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier