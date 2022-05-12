Peter Andre says he’s been the butt of all jokes for 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Andre says he’s been the butt of all jokes for 15 years

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 1.25pm
Peter Andre says he has been the ‘butt of all jokes’ for 15 years (Ian West/PA)
Peter Andre said he has taken “hit after hit” for 15 years, following Rebekah Vardy’s chipolata jibe.

The 49-year-old singer has waded into the High Court “Wagatha Christie” libel battle between Mrs Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

During the high-profile court case, Mrs Vardy was asked about an interview she gave in 2004 about a purported sexual encounter with Andre, which carried the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”

Mrs Vardy said that she was “forced into a situation by my ex-husband” to do the interview.

On Thursday, Andre used Instagram to hit back at the jibe which has followed him for 15 years, claiming there would be “absolute outrage” had the tables been turned.

Wearing a dressing gown in the video, Andre said: “Fifteen years this has been going on and I kept quiet and I didn’t say anything and I let everyone have their laugh and I let everyone say what they wanted to say.

“Yes, now she has gone to court and admitted that the story was made up and she did that because her ex-husband forced her to do it, fair enough.

“But put that all aside and just think how that feels, if a man had said this about her anatomy and made up something, you can use your imagination, saying something very unflattering, there would be absolute outrage.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA)

“But because it has been said about me it’s been the butt of all jokes, I’ve taken it for 15 years.”

The Mysterious Girl singer apologised to his wife Emily and his children, who have “had to see and hear some not very nice things”, in his video caption.

He added: “It’s brought up again, the only one that sits there and takes hit after hit about it is me. I’ve been laughing about it for a while but think about how it would feel if it was the other way round, and that’s all I’m saying.

“Yes, we all know now it’s a made-up story, but it’s a little more serious than that.

“I think it’s not fair something like this can get brought up again and again and again – we talk about mental health, about being kind, and nothing seems to change, there you go.”

The high-profile libel battle comes after Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media in October 2019.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

