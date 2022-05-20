BBC offers first glimpse of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC offers first glimpse of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 4.21pm
The BBC has offered a first glimpse of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love (BBC/PA)
The BBC has offered a first glimpse of Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love (BBC/PA)

The BBC have teased the upcoming TV adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s best-selling memoir Everything I Know About Love which will air on June 7.

The seven-part series is based on Alderton’s coming-of-age story which follows two childhood best friends, Maggie and Birdy, as they try to survive their 20s, bad dates, heartaches and humiliations.

The trailer is set in a 2012 London house-share with The Witcher and Traitors actress, Emma Appleton, portraying Maggie and former Bafta Rising Star award nominee and The Morning Show actress, Bel Powley, playing Birdy.

Powley previously appeared as a teenager in shows such as children’s action series M.I. High and ITV sitcom Benidorm, and went on to win the Trophee Chopard award at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for her role in coming-of-age film The Diary Of A Teenage Girl.

The 30-year-old actress recently played Kelsey in comedy movie The King Of Staten Island and also starred alongside her now-fiance Douglas Booth in the film Mary Shelley.

The cast also features Marli Siu, previously seen in Amazon Prime series Alex Rider, who will play Nell, and Jordan Peters, who recently starred in Gangs Of London, who will portray Neil.

Maggie and Birdy
The series follows childhood best friends Birdy and Maggie (BBC/PA)

Making their on-screen TV debuts are Aliyah Odoffin as Amara, Connor Finch playing Street, and Ryan Brown in his breakout role as Nathan.

Journalist, podcaster and bestselling author Alderton published her hit memoir in 2018 about her love and life experiences – with flashbacks to her adolescence in the early 2000s.

The book explores the trials and triumphs of life for the 20-somethings, from falling in and out of love to a disastrous Rod-Stewart themed house party.

Dolly Alderton
Dolly Alderton (Neil Cameron/PA)

The memoir went on to win the National Book Award for autobiography in 2018, and was shortlisted for the non-fiction narrative book of the year in the British Book Awards in 2019.

Alderton has written, created and executively produced the BBC series with Simon Maloney as producer and China Moo-Young directing.

Moo-Young has previously directed episodes of crime drama Pennyworth, paranormal TV series The Rook, and period drama Harlots.

Everything I Know About Love will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on June 7.

