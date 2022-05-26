Peter Gabriel and London Grammar among Silver Clef Award winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Peter Gabriel and London Grammar among Silver Clef Award winners

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 12.04am
Peter Gabriel (Zak Hussein/PA)
Peter Gabriel (Zak Hussein/PA)

Peter Gabriel, London Grammar and Jools Holland are among the winners of this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Former Genesis musician Gabriel will be honoured with one of the most coveted prizes, the O2 Silver Clef Award, at the ceremony in July, held in association with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The gong is awarded for outstanding contribution to music and has been won by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Oasis.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Indie-pop trio London Grammar will also pick up the gong for best group at the ceremony in July (Ian West/PA)

Gabriel said he was “delighted” to win the top award, adding: “I’ve always believed the role of music goes way beyond entertainment, and I’m convinced that sound and light have a critical role to play in therapies and healing in the future.

“It’s wonderful to see Nordoff Robbins using music to reach young people, who otherwise would feel much more isolated and vulnerable, and giving them a means of expressing their emotions.”

Holland will receive the outstanding achievement award in recognition of his career as pianist, bandleader, singer, composer and television presenter, hosting the BBC’s long-running music show Later… with Jools Holland, since 1992.

He said: “I’ve worked with all kinds of musicians in my career and Nordoff Robbins’ trained music therapists really understand that music evokes different responses in people who may not otherwise be able to connect with the world. For many, this can simply be life changing.

“I’m happy to add my support to a cause close to my heart.”

Jools Holland Orchestra
Jools Holland will receive the outstanding achievement award in recognition of his career in the music industry (David Jones/PA)

Indie-pop trio London Grammar will also pick up the gong for best group and pop-punk singer YUNGBLUD will be awarded best live act.

Singer Becky Hill will receive the award for best female and Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker will take home the best male accolade.

Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli, whose solo work includes the title song for 1978’s Grease, has been revealed as the recipient of this year’s icon award.

Rapper Kano, singer and producer Tems, rising star Griff and classical soul pianist Alexis Ffrench are among the other artists to have won awards.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise vital funds ensuring Nordoff Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

The ceremony will take place on July 1 at Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and will be hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier