Christina Aguilera among A-list stars attending Aids fundraiser in Cannes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christina Aguilera featured among the stars on the red carpet as she attended an Aids fundraiser in Cannes.

The popstar joined other A-listers including fellow singer Ricky Martin in lending support to amfAR: The Foundation for Aids Research.

The international non-profit organisation for support, education and advocacy regularly draws star guests, including Eva Longoria (pictured), for its annual event in Cannes (Joel C Ryan/AP)

The international non-profit organisation for support, education and advocacy regularly draws star guests for its annual event in Cannes.

A-listers including singer Ricky Martin lent support to amfAR: The Foundation for Aids Research (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has featured showbusiness royalty from around the world, and famous faces were out in force the charity event.

Aguilera wore a floor-length black dress with a sheer bodice and floral detailing (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Aguilera wore a floor-length black dress with a sheer bodice and floral detailing.

The dress was completed with long black sleeves with pronounced shoulders and twisted golden bracelets.

Vanessa Hudgens joined fellow actresses on the event’s red carpet in Cannes (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actresses Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria and Nina Dobrev were also among the stars walking the red carpet in the Riviera.

Hudgens wore a golden-coloured pencil dress with gilded floral detailing and an embroidered silver neckline.

Tommy Hilfiger arrived at the event with his wife and fellow designer Dee Ocleppo (Joel C Ryan/AP)

British actress Cynthia Erivo also dazzled on the carpet with a light pink feathered skirt, which she paired with a sheer black sleeveless top.

Actress Cynthia Erivo with a light pink feathered skirt, which she paired with a sheer black sleeveless top (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

But stars of the screen were not the only famous faces in attendance at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Legendary designer Tommy Hilfiger was pictured on the carpet alongside international footballers Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

Kylian Mbappe joined the stars of the screen for the event (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Hilfiger arrived at the event with his wife and fellow designer Dee Ocleppo.