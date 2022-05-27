Iman Vellani hope Ms Marvel will make others feel ‘a little less lonely’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iman Vellani hope Ms Marvel will make others feel ‘a little less lonely’

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 1.54am
Iman Vellani hope Ms Marvel will make others feel 'a little less lonely' (StillMoving.net/PA)
Iman Vellani hope Ms Marvel will make others feel ‘a little less lonely’ (StillMoving.net/PA)

Iman Vellani says she hopes the new series Ms Marvel will have the same effect on others that the original comic books did on her and make them feel “a little less lonely”.

The teenager, who plays the title role in the show, also praised it for incorporating diversity “so organically”.

Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero character in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) and the series is due to air on Disney+ on June 8.

It follows Kamala Khan, a US teenager with an oversized imagination, who loves gaming and writing fanfiction about her super-idols.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet of a special screening in London, Vellani said: “It’s so special.

“I have so much love for Kamala, she really got me through high school so I really hope the show has the same effect that the comics did on me.

Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero character in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) and the series is due to air on Disney+ on June 8 (StillMoving.net/PA)

“I just hope someone feels a little less lonely, the comics had such an incredible impact on me… the MCU is so incredibly accessible.

“I really hope people can take something away from the show and find Kamala a relatable person.”

Vellani said that she had always been a huge Marvel fan and had previously dressed up as her character for Halloween.

Ms Marvel – Marvel Studios
The series follows Kamala Khan, a US teenager with an oversized imagination, who loves gaming and writing fanfiction about her super-idols (Marvel/Disney/PA)

She continued: “I’m really happy we can bring her to life and incorporate diversity so organically and I think the comics did that seamlessly.

“The MCU has aliens and gods and giant ants. How far-fetched is brown people?

“We have so many talented Muslim and south Asian creators on this show that have put so much of their own stories into this.”

Ms Marvel also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur.

Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also part of the cast.

