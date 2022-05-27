Alec Baldwin announces death of mother aged 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Alec Baldwin announces death of mother aged 92

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 8.43am
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)

Alec Baldwin has announced that his mother, Carol, has died at the age of 92.

A family statement posted on the actor’s Instagram page said she died on Thursday in her home town of Syracuse, New York.

Carol was mother to four actors, Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen, known collectively as the Baldwin brothers.

Alec, 64, also shared a short tribute to her “accomplishments” in life.

 

He said: “My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too.

“She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy.

“We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”

The family statement said: “Carol M Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92.

“She met her future husband, Alexander R Baldwin Jr, of Brooklyn, NY, while both attended Syracuse University.

“In 1954, Alec, as the father was also called, moved the family to Long Island where he taught history and coached football and riflery at Massapequa High School until his death, at age 55, in 1983.

“Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall.”

The family said Carol had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991 and worked with a number of Long Island breast cancer support groups and SUNY Stony Brook university, later opening the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund on the campus.

In addition to her six children, Carol had 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

