Tom Hanks reveals the Queen’s drink of choice is a martini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tom Hanks reveals the Queen’s drink of choice is a martini

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 9.23pm
Tom Hanks reveals Queen’s drink of choice is a Martini (Doug Peters/PA)
Tom Hanks reveals Queen’s drink of choice is a Martini (Doug Peters/PA)

Tom Hanks has revealed that the Queen’s drink of choice is a martini, a fact he learned while sitting next to her at dinner.

The Hollywood A-lister said he had prepared in advance for his “chit chat” with the monarch and had wanted to discuss things that were “of import but not presumptuous”.

He shared the anecdote as he appeared on the BBC’s The One Show alongside Austin Butler to promote the new Elvis biopic.

“The chit chat with The Queen is something that you’ve got to get ready for,” he said.

“I knew I was going to be sat next to her and so I wanted to be able to talk about things that were of import but not presumptuous.

“Then out of the corner of my eye I just saw this white gloved hand put between me and Her Majesty this glass of water.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Hanks (right) appeared on BBC’s The One Show alongside Austin Butler (left) to promote the new Elvis biopic he shared the anecdote (Doug Peters/PA)

“But it wasn’t in a water glass.

“It was a clear liquid and so I dared to ask the Queen, ‘and what is Your Majesty’s cocktail of choice?’, and she said, ‘ooh, martini!’.

“She had the one, that’s what she nursed throughout the course of the night, and I think, well, she’s had a wonderful reign so maybe if I were to polish up my game a bit I’ll start to drink martinis.”

His appearance on the BBC One show came days before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier