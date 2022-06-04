Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of UK tour dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of UK tour dates

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 1.44am
Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of UK tour dates (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow following a week of UK tour dates (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Johnny Depp was mobbed by fans in Glasgow as he ended a week of performances following victory in his US defamation lawsuit.

Depp took to a UK stage with Jeff Beck for the fifth time this week, having recently played in Sheffield, London and Gateshead.

The actor was seen waving to cheering crowds as he exited the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Friday night.

Johnny Depp in London
The actor has spent five nights this week onstage with musician Jeff Beck (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

It comes after Depp sued former partner Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of physically and sexually abusing her.

Following the high-profile trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, which lasted a total of six weeks, jurors found in favour of Depp on Wednesday.

Shortly after the verdict, the actor was seen greeting fans and drinking in a pub with musician Sam Fender in Newcastle.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told US news show Today her client intended to appeal the case’s outcome.

