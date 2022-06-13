Freddie Mercury’s childhood stamp collection to go on display this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Freddie Mercury’s childhood stamp collection to go on display this summer

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 4.06pm
Lead singer of Queen, Freddie Mercury on stage (PA)
Lead singer of Queen, Freddie Mercury on stage (PA)

The childhood stamp album of the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury is to go on display at The Postal Museum in London this summer.

The 54-page album consists mostly of stamps from the British Commonwealth and showcases his upbringing in Zanzibar, Tanzania and his artistic passion.

It will be on display from July 13 to October 30 as part of the museum’s events to mark 50 years of Pride in the UK.

A page from Freddie Mercury’s childhood stamp album (The Postal Museum/PA)

Mercury was born and spent his early life in Zanzibar where his father worked for the British Colonial Office.

The Postal Museum said that his father’s passion for stamp collecting was passed on to him and he collected between the ages of nine and 12.

After his family moved to the UK in the 1960s, Mercury studied graphic art and design at the Ealing Art College in London, with the museum noting his artistic talent can be seen in the creation of the stamp album pages.

Mercury died in November 1991 of bronchial pneumonia resulting from Aids at the age of just 45.

The album was purchased at auction in 1993, with the proceeds going to the AIDS charity Mercury Phoenix Trust.

Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury was the frontman of the rock group Queen (PA)

Since then, the album has been displayed at stamp shows in the UK, Prague and Australia as well as touring exhibitions.

Curator Georgina Tomlinson said: “The Postal Museum is delighted to be able to show this rare item from Freddie Mercury’s childhood which we are exhibiting to celebrate 50 years of Pride in the UK.

“The album is a surprising insight into the early life of a man who is remembered across the world for his incredible musical prowess and theatrical stage presence.”

As well as seeing the collection in the museum, visitors will be able explore the entire album on The Postal Museum’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier