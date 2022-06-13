George Ezra on track to bypass Harry Styles for third number one album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Ezra on track to bypass Harry Styles for third number one album

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 6.02pm
George Ezra is on track for a third UK number one album (Ian West/PA)
British singer-songwriter George Ezra is headed for his third UK number one album with his latest release Gold Rush Kid.

Hertfordshire-born Ezra, 29, has previously secured the top spot with 2014 debut album Wanted on Voyage and 2018 record Staying at Tamara’s.

According to the Official Charts Company, Ezra is once again in the running for number one after Gold Rush Kid was released last week, and looks set to knock Harry Styles’ Harry’s House from the summit.

Elsewhere in the official album charts, Chase & Status look set to return to the top five with What Came Before.

The electronic music duo’s fifth studio album could provide the pair with their highest-charting record since 2013’s Brand New Machine, which peaked at number two.

K-pop sensation BTS are on their way to a fourth UK top five album with PROOF this week. The anthology collection sees the group reflect on their nine-year career so far.

More than 50 years after its initial release in 1971, Elton John’s Madman Across the Water may return to the top 10 after it was belatedly reissued to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Despite possibly losing his place at the top, Harry Styles is still expected to see success as his second album Fine Line is predicted to climb following the first of his Love On Tour dates in Glasgow last weekend.

His 2017 self-titled debut also looks set to return to the top 40.

Platinum Jubilee
Ezra previously secured number one albums with Wanted on Voyage and Staying at Tamara’s (Victoria Jones/PA)

XXXTentacion’s Look at Me: The Album, the late rapper’s first compilation and third posthumous record, eyes a number 24 entry this week.

Meanwhile, German composer Max Richter’s The New Four Seasons – Vivaldi Recomposed could land at number 29, and Pennsylvania heavy metal group Motionless in White aim for their first UK top 40 album, with Scoring the End of the World.

After the release of a fifth anniversary deluxe edition of SZA’s acclaimed release CTRL, the album could reach the UK top 40 for the first time.

Thanks to the success of the ABBA Voyage show, the Swedish pop group’s 1979 number one album Voulez-Vouz has vaulted up 117 places up the Official Albums Chart midweek.

The final chart standings are announced on Friday.

