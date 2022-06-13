George Ezra on track to bypass Harry Styles for third number one album

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British singer-songwriter George Ezra is headed for his third UK number one album with his latest release Gold Rush Kid.

Hertfordshire-born Ezra, 29, has previously secured the top spot with 2014 debut album Wanted on Voyage and 2018 record Staying at Tamara’s.

According to the Official Charts Company, Ezra is once again in the running for number one after Gold Rush Kid was released last week, and looks set to knock Harry Styles’ Harry’s House from the summit.

Elsewhere in the official album charts, Chase & Status look set to return to the top five with What Came Before.

The electronic music duo’s fifth studio album could provide the pair with their highest-charting record since 2013’s Brand New Machine, which peaked at number two.

K-pop sensation BTS are on their way to a fourth UK top five album with PROOF this week. The anthology collection sees the group reflect on their nine-year career so far.

More than 50 years after its initial release in 1971, Elton John’s Madman Across the Water may return to the top 10 after it was belatedly reissued to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Despite possibly losing his place at the top, Harry Styles is still expected to see success as his second album Fine Line is predicted to climb following the first of his Love On Tour dates in Glasgow last weekend.

His 2017 self-titled debut also looks set to return to the top 40.

XXXTentacion’s Look at Me: The Album, the late rapper’s first compilation and third posthumous record, eyes a number 24 entry this week.

Meanwhile, German composer Max Richter’s The New Four Seasons – Vivaldi Recomposed could land at number 29, and Pennsylvania heavy metal group Motionless in White aim for their first UK top 40 album, with Scoring the End of the World.

After the release of a fifth anniversary deluxe edition of SZA’s acclaimed release CTRL, the album could reach the UK top 40 for the first time.

Thanks to the success of the ABBA Voyage show, the Swedish pop group’s 1979 number one album Voulez-Vouz has vaulted up 117 places up the Official Albums Chart midweek.

The final chart standings are announced on Friday.