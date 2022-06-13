Chris Evans: Moving from Captain America to Buzz Lightyear was ‘intimidating’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Evans: Moving from Captain America to Buzz Lightyear was ‘intimidating’

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 8.22pm Updated: June 13 2022, 8.38pm
Chris Evans at the UK premiere of Lightyear (Ian West/PA)
Chris Evans at the UK premiere of Lightyear (Ian West/PA)

Chris Evans has said the transition from playing Captain America to his new role of Buzz Lightyear in the forthcoming Toy Story spin-off was “intimidating”.

The Hollywood star voices the beloved space ranger in Pixar’s new animated movie Lightyear, due out in cinemas on Friday.

While Toy Story featured the toy version of Buzz, the new film will explore the “real-life” hero who inspired the character in the franchise.

UK premiere of Lightyear – London
Chris Evans voices the beloved space ranger in Lightyear (Ian West/PA)

Evans, who starred as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was celebrating his 41st birthday at the UK premiere of Lightyear in central London on Monday.

Reflecting on moving from one classic character to another, he told the PA news agency he found it “intimidating”.

He said: “Luckily with Captain America, you kind of learn what it feels like to take on a role that people have high expectations for and big shoes to fill.

“But more than anything, humbling that I was able to have the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing franchise.”

Evans said he initially found the role of Captain America more daunting as “there was so many people who had an idea of the character”.

He added: “I thought jumping that hurdle would be tall enough but now trying to fill these shoes is just as daunting.”

UK premiere of Lightyear – London
Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Tim Peake and Taika Waititi at the UK premiere of Lightyear (Ian West/PA)

The Toy Story animated film franchise started in 1995, telling the story of a cowboy doll named Woody who feels threatened when the young boy who owns him, Andy, gets a new spaceman toy named Buzz Lightyear.

It became a blockbuster hit and was followed by three sequels in 1999, 2010 and 2019, with Tim Allen voicing Buzz in all four movies.

Evans said he saw the first movie as a child and that all four movies were “impactful” on him.

Directed by Angus MacLane, the new film also stars Taika Waititi and Keke Palmer.

New Zealand filmmaker and actor Waititi, who voices fellow space explorer Mo Morrison in the film, told PA that knowing Evans would be starring was a “big thing” which drew him to the project, “because we’re friends and I think he’s great and he can carry a movie like this”.

Waititi said a role in such a popular franchise made him “a little bit” nervous but this was eased by knowing Pixar was at the helm as it has worked across all the Toy Story films.

British astronaut Tim Peake, who consulted on the movie, said teaching children and young people about space is “really important” as there are many developments on the horizon.

He told PA: “We are going back to the moon in the next two or three years, and then on to Mars shortly after that, and people are going to start seeing humans walking again, on the surface of the moon, how exciting.

“So the Lightyear movie really emphasises that space ranger aspect – we’ve been seeing astronauts in low Earth orbit for so many years now, but we’re breaking out once again.

“So it’s a really inspirational movie, and young people watching this can think, ‘Wow, that’s what I’m going to do when I grow up’.”

Pixar’s Lightyear is out in cinemas on June 17.

