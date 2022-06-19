Billie Eilish felt ‘really vulnerable’ singing about abuse on latest album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Billie Eilish felt ‘really vulnerable’ singing about abuse on latest album

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 11.50am
Billie Eilish (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Billie Eilish (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Billie Eilish has said she felt “really vulnerable” singing about her experience of abuse.

The multi-award winning singer, 20, used her last album Happier Than Ever and its single Your Power to address the issue, drawing on her own and other people’s stories in the lyrics.

Talking to The Sunday Times ahead of her headline set at Glastonbury on Friday, Eilish spoke about the challenge of facing such a negative time in her life.

She said: “It’s really vulnerable to be putting yourself out there in that way.

“Here’s all these secrets about me and here’s all these insecurities I have and here are all the things I keep to myself.”

Eilish declined to say more about her own experience.

She said: “There’s a verse in Your Power that is about my experience and that’s as specific as I’ll get.

“The rest of it is about so many other things I’ve witnessed — from all these different points of view.

“It [abuse] does change you. It makes you feel this responsibility and regret and embarrassment.

“You feel guilty. You feel like it is your fault and it’s because of you and you started it and this and that.

“And you’re, like, but wait, I didn’t, though, because I was just a kid. We blame ourselves and usually the people abusing you blame you too when it’s nothing to do with you.

“Especially when you’re young and your brain isn’t developed and you don’t know what is right or wrong.”

Eilish said realising in hindsight that an interaction or a relationship was not what she thought it was “drives you crazy”.

She added that the “worst part” is that abuse can happen to anyone no matter “how vigilant your parents are” or how “smart” you are.

Eilish will become Glastonbury’s youngest solo headliner when she takes to the Pyramid stage on Friday night.

She has just completed a string of dates at London’s O2 Arena as part of her Happier Than Ever world tour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]