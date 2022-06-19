Harry Styles ‘completely overwhelmed’ after Wembley Stadium concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Styles ‘completely overwhelmed’ after Wembley Stadium concert

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 7.44pm
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles has said he is “completely overwhelmed” after delivering the first of two performances at Wembley Stadium.

The former One Direction star, 28, took to the stage on Saturday night for a set that included songs from his recent number one album, Harry’s House, as well as older tracks.

Sunday night will see him perform again at the venue in west London.

Ahead of the second show, he tweeted: “Wembley, last night was one of my favourite shows we’ve ever played.

“I don’t know where to begin thanking you, I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m so grateful, I’m so happy. Thank you, thank you.”

He signed off the message by adding: “I love you all. See you later. H.”

Styles was due to take his Love On Tour show around the world in 2020 before the pandemic brought the live music industry to a standstill.

The rescheduled tour began in September 2021 in Las Vegas before heading across the US, with the European tour leg kicking off in Glasgow earlier this month.

Japanese-American singer Mitski was chosen to support Styles during his shows at Wembley.

He will head to Dublin next before visiting Germany, Sweden and Norway.

Harry’s House was warmly received by critics and lead single As It Was recently claimed its 10th week at number one in the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier