Two islanders to be dumped from the Love Island villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Two islanders to be dumped from the Love Island villa

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 6.52pm
Six contestants are at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa (ITV)
Six contestants are at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa (ITV)

Love Island said it will be “mixed emotions” in the villa as two islanders are dumped and two head to the hideaway bedroom.

After the public voted for their favourite islanders, Amber, Ekin-Su, Tasha, Andrew, Ikenna and Jay are at risk of their journeys coming to an end on the hit ITV dating show.

In scenes due to air on Tuesday, one girl and one boy who have received the fewest votes will be told to pack their bags and leave the villa.

The islanders will also take part in a game of truth or dare, which is due to ruffle some feathers.

The game will see a contestant dared to give a lap dance and kiss a fellow islander of their choice.

Another islander will also be asked who they think will be the next contestant to be dumped and who they think fancies them.

Following the truth or dare game, new girl Danica will receive a text which reads: “Islanders, the Hideaway is open tonight! Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #SexySleepover #MidnightSnack”

It has been teased that paramedic Paige Thorne and rugby player Jacques O’Neill will be the lucky couple to have alone time together as things heat up between the pair.

The talk of love is also in the air between senior microbiologist Dami Hope and hotel waitress Indiyah Polack.

Having recently expressed interest in each other romantically, Dami asks Indiyah if she has ever been in love.

Indiyah says: “I feel I’ve had loads of love for someone but I don’t think I was ‘in love’.”

Dami asks: “What would it take for you to be in love?” to which Indiyah replies: “A lot of contributing factors.

“I feel like if I’m with somebody and there is that slight feeling my head could be turned or I could have eyes for somebody else then that goes to show that I’m not in love.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier