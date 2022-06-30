Love Island’s Casa Amor set to return as two islanders face being dumped

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The notorious Casa Amour villa is set to return to Love Island in Friday evening’s show as two islanders face being dumped from the show.

Thursday evening’s episode saw Paige Thorne receive a text which revealed that the public had been given the chance to vote for who they believe is the most compatible couple.

The message also revealed that “those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight”.

Through a series of texts it was revealed that Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, Charlie Radnedge and Antigoni Buxton and Jay Younger and Danica Taylor were the three least popular couples – leaving them vulnerable for dumping.

Ekin-Su Culculoghlu received a message which said: “Girls you must now decide which boy to dump.”

Followed swiftly by another text sent to Dami Hope, which read: “Boys you must now decide which girl to dump.”

The show ended abruptly before it was revealed which boy and which girl would be leaving the island.

In a glimpse of what’s to come in tomorrow night’s show, viewers were told by Iain Stirling – who voices the show – “the wait is over, Casa Amour is coming”.

The second villa has been a staple in the show’s previous years and is notorious for often providing temptation and subsequent drama among the islanders.

Also in Thursday’s episode, viewers saw Ekin-Su attempt to rekindle her romance with Davide Sanclimenti after she chose him during Wednesday’s recoupling.

OK so are we calling them Ekin-De or Davide-Su? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AEmnEbbBOK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2022

Ekin-Su, who was previously coupled up with Davide before the two fell out after the Turkish actress moved to recouple with Jay, made her feelings clear, telling the Italian business owner: “You’ll never ever get another Turkish delight like me Davide.”

Later in the show, the pair were treated to a romantic date in a vineyard where they appeared to rekindle their romance.

While enjoying wine and cheese the couple shared a kiss and agreed to see where the relationship could go.

Things were also heating up for a number of other couples. While enjoying brunch in the garden, Jacques O’Neill and Paige spoke about meeting each other’s families as soon as they leave the villa.

Elsewhere, Tasha told her partner Andrew: “It would be nice to be called your girlfriend at some point.”

After Jay received a message saying the hideaway was open, the islanders selected Gemma Owen and Luca Bish to spend the night in the private room.

“I am absolutely buzzing, and I don’t think I’ve stopped smiling,” Luca said after receiving the news.

During their time in the hideaway, Luca asked Gemma: “Do you see yourself falling in love with me?”

To which the daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen replied: “From what I’ve seen so far, I don’t see why I wouldn’t.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.