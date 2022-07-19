Kimberley Walsh looking forward to ‘special’ 5k run in honour of Sarah Harding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Kimberley Walsh looking forward to ‘special’ 5k run in honour of Sarah Harding

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 11.55am
Sarah Harding (Yui Mok/PA)
Sarah Harding (Yui Mok/PA)

Kimberley Walsh has said she is looking forward to the “special moment” of honouring her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding when the group run a Race For Life this weekend

Walsh, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts from the former girl band will be taking part in a 5km event on Sunday in London, named the Race For Life For Sarah, which aims to celebrate Harding’s life as well as raise money for breast cancer.

The singer died aged 39 in September last year, after revealing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Speaking on Tuesday on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Walsh and Roberts reflected on the “daily challenge” of grieving the loss of their friend.

Walsh said: “It’s crazy to me to think that it’s almost been a year. In September, it’s coming up to a year.

“It’s a daily challenge, let’s put it that way, and I think it throws you at the times that you don’t expect it.”

The singer admitted that at times a song or plate of food will make her emotional but added that she does find comfort in them as she does not want to lose these memories of Harding.

Roberts agreed that her ex-bandmate’s death is “still a shock” to the group, saying: “You kind of go back to when it was the five of us and never in your wildest nightmares could you ever have imagined that it would have gone this way.”

The girl band were formed on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to produce hit tracks such as Sound Of The Underground and The Promise.

Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball – Sunday – London
Girls Aloud (Yui Mok/PA)

They have previously said they did not feel comfortable celebrating the group’s 20th anniversary following Harding’s death, but Roberts noted the charity run was a good place for them to come together.

She said: “I think for us, we really felt so uncomfortable to do anything in terms of a performance or an event in that way without her, that just doesn’t feel OK to us, and so this was the perfect opportunity for everybody to come together for Sarah, so it is in her memory, which she wanted us to do.”

Roberts will run alongside Cheryl and Coyle in Hyde Park while Walsh will take part remotely as she explained she is out of London over the weekend.

Walsh explained that raising money for cancer research was one of Harding’s final wishes and she feels this is “going to be a really special moment” for the group.

She added: “I’m kind of looking forward to feeling a little bit closer to her in that moment.

“I know that sounds strange but there are these moments that happen still where I suddenly just feel close to her again and I just love that and I cherish those moments.”

You can sign up to Race For Life at raceforlife.org.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]