Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a fight in which a man was stabbed

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.39am
Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a fight in which a man was stabbed (Ian West/PA)
Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a fight during which a man was stabbed in the chest.

The British actor was pictured talking to police following the incident, which occurred on Monday night in Adelaide, Australia.

A representative for the actor told local outlet 7NEWS.com.au that Patel had acted “on his natural instinct” but there had been “no heroes” in the situation.

Officers were called around 8.45pm following reports of a man and woman fighting in the street, South Australia Police said.

The couple continued fighting inside a nearby service station where witnesses attempted to break up the fight, before the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.

BAFTA Film Awards 2017 – Press Room – London
The British actor was pictured talking to police following the incident which occurred on Monday night in Adelaide, Australia (Ian West/PA)

A 32-year-old man from Glengowrie was treated at the scene by ambulance officers before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, though his injuries are not considered life threatening.

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” the spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au.

“The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

They added: “This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

“The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

Patel lives in Adelaide with his girlfriend, actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who starred alongside him in the 2018 film Hotel Mumbai.

