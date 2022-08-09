First Dates waitress Laura Tott ties the knot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Dates waitress Laura Tott ties the knot

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 6.57pm
First Dates waitress Laura Tott (left) ties the knot (Ian West/PA)
First Dates waitress Laura Tott (left) ties the knot (Ian West/PA)

First Dates waitress Laura Tott has thanked friends and family for “the best day of her life” after tying the knot with her partner.

The former paramedic turned TV star said there was “so much I want to write” about the occasion as she shared a selection of pictures to her Instagram.

Ms Tott rose to fame on the Channel 4 dating show.

Posting on Instagram she wrote: “Mr & Mrs Clarke. 07.08.22.

“There is so much I want to write, and so many people I want to thank for the best day of our life, but for now it’s honeymoon time & our time to fully unwind.

“Thanks for every single gorgeous message so far.”

Photos showed the couple sharing kisses in front of the congregation and on the beach as well as dancing at an afterparty.

