Helen Skelton ‘latest star to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up’

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 2.01am
Helen Skelton reported to be latest star to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up (Peter Byrne/PA)
Helen Skelton reported to be latest star to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up (Peter Byrne/PA)

TV presenter host Helen Skelton will reportedly be joining the line-up for the next season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The broadcaster would join previously announced contestants for the 20th series of the popular BBC dancing competition which is due to return in September.

The line-up currently includes Bros star Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020
Skelton began her presenting career on Blue Peter in 2008, before going on to present BBC One’s Countryfile, a role she has held since 2014 (Channel 4/PA)

Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor was the latest celebrity to be announced officially, revealing the news on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday.

The addition of Skelton, 39, to the roster was initially reported by The Sun.

She was recently confirmed as the new host of a Radio 5 Live Sunday morning slot, after presenter Laura Whitmore announced her departure.

Skelton began her presenting career on Blue Peter in 2008, before going on to present BBC One’s Countryfile, a role she has held since 2014.

