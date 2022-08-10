Mad Men star joins A-list cast on The Morning Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mad Men star joins A-list cast on The Morning Show

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 5.47pm
Jon Hamm shot to fame following his starring role as Don Draper in Mad Men (Ian West/PA)
Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third series of The Morning Show.

The Hollywood actor, 51, who shot to fame following his starring role as Don Draper in Mad Men, most recently played Cyclone in the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, Maverick.

He will next play corporate titan Paul Marks, who sets his sights on UBA News, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup on the hit Apple TV+ series.

The casting means that Hamm, who is Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Commercial following his role in Everyone But Jon Hamm, is joining Apple for the first time having never starred in a project for the tech giant before.

This year, The Morning Show has earned Emmy nominations for Witherspoon and Crudup alongside guest star Marcia Gay Harden following its second season, which first aired in September 2021.

The show ended with Aniston’s character Alex Levy contracting Covid-19 after visiting Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, in Italy.

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Jon Hamm arrives for the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Meanwhile, Crudup’s character Cory Ellison declared his love for Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, who is in a relationship with Laura Peterson, played by Julianna Margulies.

Filming for series three is due to begin this month.

Hamm’s other notable credits include playing Buddy in British blockbuster Baby Driver and Archangel Gabriel in Amazon Prime Video TV drama, Good Omens.

He is also set to lead the voice cast for the Fox animated comedy Grimsburg.

