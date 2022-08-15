Soaps and reality TV don’t do it for me, says actor James Purefoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Soaps and reality TV don’t do it for me, says actor James Purefoy

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 12.04am
James Purefoy (Ian West/PA)
James Purefoy (Ian West/PA)

James Purefoy can’t watch soap operas, describing them as a “dystopian nightmare”, while the people in reality TV shows such as Love Island “depress” him.

The British actor said there is “great drama to be had” on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow and Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a “great soap opera of the track”.

Speaking about his television turn-offs, the 58-year-old told the Radio Times: “Soaps don’t do it for me.

Radio Times
Radio Times (RT/PA)

“I can’t watch something that is an endless story, like a dystopian nightmare: a beginning and middle but no end. You just have to keep investing.

“I’m not good with Love Island or any of those reality shows, because the people depress me and I find it difficult to celebrate the things that are important in their lives.”

The actor said he has watching Amazon’s comedy series Ten Percent and “gnashing my teeth that I’m not in it, but you can’t have everything”.

He added: “I’m also terribly old and like Antiques Roadshow. People watch for varying degrees of jubilation and disappointment, so there’s great drama to be had there.”

Purefoy said television is not at the centre of his world because he doesn’t want his children watching advertisements, but he would be “gutted if CBeebies and CBBC disappear”.

Fishermen’s Friends: One and All premiere
James Purefoy attending the UK premiere of Fishermen’s Friends: One and All (Ben Birchall/PA)

His comments come after the BBC announced plans to end the CBBC as a linear channel in May, as part of plans to become digital-first.

Purefoy, who stars in comedy sequel Fisherman’s Friends: One And All, said he is filming an ITV thriller titled Malpractice with “incredible director” Philip Barantini who was behind Boiling Point with Stephen Graham.

He added: “I also played Louis XV in a big drama about Marie Antoinette that’s out this year, along with the new season of Pennyworth.

“We’ve just been commissioned to do a BBC Sounds and Radio 4 adaptation of the play Gaslight, which I’m really excited about because many people don’t know the source material of that phrase.”

