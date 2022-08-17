Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 2.07pm
Travis Barker of Blink-182 has joined the line-up (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Drummers Travis Barker, Lars Ulrich and Martin Chambers have been added to the line-up for the Wembley Stadium tribute concert in memory of Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins.

The trio – from the bands Blink-182, Metallica and The Pretenders respectively – join a star-studded billing that already includes Liam Gallagher, Brian May of Queen and stand-up Dave Chappelle.

The new additions also include Hawkins’s son Shane, Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, pop star Kesha, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and Luke Spiller of The Struts.

Organisers also announced the show on Saturday September 3 will be livestreamed on Paramount+.

Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films and Creative, the full show will be available both live and on-demand.

Funds from concerts ticket and merchandise sales will go to the Music Support and MusiCares charities, which were selected by the Hawkins family.

The show is being followed by a second concert on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Kerrang! Awards 2019 – London
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich (David Parry/PA)

New additions to that show include Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Barker and Ulrich.

The shows are expected to be the band’s first since Hawkins was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

No cause of death was announced, although a preliminary toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids and marijuana.

Hawkins had played in the band, fronted by former Nirvana drummer turned lead singer Grohl, for more than two decades.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

