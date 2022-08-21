Guest music stars revealed for new series of I Can See Your Voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Guest music stars revealed for new series of I Can See Your Voice

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 12.03pm
Becky Hill is among the music stars on I Can See Your Voice (Ian West/PA)
Becky Hill is among the music stars on I Can See Your Voice (Ian West/PA)

Lulu, Becky Hill and Claire Richards are joining the new series of I Can See Your Voice as guest music stars.

The BBC One musical game show will see Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness return to host as contestants compete for a cash prize by guessing who can and cannot sing from a group of strangers standing before them.

They will not be able to hear the guests sing before giving their answer.

The contestants will be helped by a panel of celebrities, and lip syncing challenges and clues will offer hints as to who can sing.

Top Gear
Paddy McGuinness hosts the show (Ian West/PA)

The chosen singer will then perform a duet with a guest musician to determine whether the contestants have chosen the right person.

Eurovision winner Lulu, Steps star Richards and Brit Award winner Hill will join Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, The X Factor winner and West End star Alexandra Burke, Erasure’s Andy Bell, Simon Webbe from boy band Blue, and TV star Layton Williams to complete the line-up of guest music stars.

The musicians will join the celebrity investigators – comedian Jimmy Carr, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and TV presenter Alison Hammond for the second series.

In the trailer, McGuinness says: “I Can See Your Voice is back, bigger and better. On a night of massive reveals, somebody will win £10,000.

“With the help of our celebrity investigators, players will weigh up the evidence and ditch who they think are bad singers. Then it all comes down to one big moment.

I Can See Your Voice Christmas Special
The I Can See Your Voice Christmas special featured Jimmy Carr, Amanda Holden, Leona Lewis and Alison Hammond (BBC/PA)

“If the last singer standing is good, the players win the money. But if they are bad, then that mystery singer steals the cash instead.

“Will our players take home the money or can a bad singer bluff their way to the prize?”

The teaser also shows Carr saying: “He looks the part, but is he?”

Hammond points out: “You missed the beginning of the song.”

Holden adds: “This show is all about weeding out the imposters.”

The first series saw guest music stars including Ronan Keating, Nadine Coyle, Heather Small and Danny Jones take to the stage.

I Can See Your Voice will return on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the autumn.

[[title]]

[[text]]

