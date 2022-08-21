Dianne Buswell promises colourful transformation if she wins Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dianne Buswell promises colourful transformation if she wins Strictly

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 12.03am
Dianne Buswell (BBC/PA)
Dianne Buswell (BBC/PA)

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell has vowed to transform her hair colour if she takes home the coveted Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy this year.

The Australian-born dancer, who is dating former Strictly partner Joe Sugg, has promised to change her trademark red locks if she wins the BBC One dancing competition.

The 33-year-old told Hello! magazine: “If I win Strictly, I’ll change the colour completely. I dyed my hair burgundy eight years ago and it’s got even brighter.

Dianne Buswell
Dianne Buswell (Hello magazine/PA)

“I love the energy colour brings and how it makes me feel. I used to have black hair and wore a lot of black because I was too shy to put on anything else.

“Deep down, I loved colour but was afraid to wear it. But when I found my inner confidence I really went for it.”

The new series of Strictly will see 15 celebrity contestants, including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and singer Fleur East, paired with professional dancers.

As preparations get under way for the show’s launch on September 17, Buswell said: “I love this time of year. The line-up is amazing.

“But all the dancers are playing a guessing game of who we think we’ll get. We genuinely don’t know until we’re paired up on the show.”

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour Launch 2019 – Birmingham
Dianne Buswell with Joe Sugg (Aaron Chown/PA)

Buswell’s former Strictly dance partners include the Rev Richard Coles and The Wanted singer Max George, as well as 30-year-old social media influencer Sugg.

The couple, who were runners-up in the 2018 final, bought a house together last year.

Speaking about their passion for gardening, she said: “It’s our pride and joy, I’m obsessed with it.

“I never thought I’d get so much pleasure from growing my own veg for summer salads. Now I’m thinking about what to plant for winter soups.”

The dancer, who was a bridesmaid at fellow Strictly pro Amy Dowden’s wedding, added that the couple have no plans to tie the knot.

“I don’t think too much about the future. I just go with the flow,” she said.

