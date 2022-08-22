I didn’t feel objectified: Aidan Turner reflects on topless Poldark photo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

I didn’t feel objectified: Aidan Turner reflects on topless Poldark photo

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 12.03am
Aidan Turner has clarified he never felt “objectified” by the topless photo of him during the filming of Poldark (BBC/PA)
Aidan Turner has clarified he never felt “objectified” by the topless photo of him during the filming of Poldark (BBC/PA)

Aidan Turner has said he never felt “objectified” as he reflected on the attention a picture of him topless in Poldark received back in 2015.

The 39-year-old Irish actor was shown working topless with a scythe in a field as he starred as the titular character in the BBC One historical drama, which led to a frenzy among the show’s fans.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Turner said: “Was it safer to make a big deal of this photograph because it was a young man?

“Would it have been handled the same way in the press if it was a young woman? I don’t know. Possibly not.

“But I didn’t feel objectified.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Aidan Turner starred as Poldark in the popular BBC One drama between 2015 and 2019 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The show, which was based on a series books of the same name by Winston Graham, followed Captain Ross Poldark as he returned to his home of Nampara in Cornwall after fighting in the American War of Independence.

Recalling the day of the photograph, which caused excitement among both devoted fans and those less familiar with the series, Turner said: “I do remember the day. The first thing I think of when I see the photograph is that they airbrushed out the make-up artist who was covering a tattoo.

“I always think of Jacquie Fowler and how she didn’t make that photograph.

“She was right there, painting out a tattoo.”

Turner explained that the tattoo in question was a small design he had done while on holiday with his friends in Tenerife, which he has since had removed using a laser.

He also shared his reasoning for ensuring he was in particularly good shape for the role of Poldark, which he played between 2015 and 2019, saying: “I figured in my preparation that, given Ross Poldark was a very active guy, and the sort of diet he’d be on, it just felt right to get myself into that.

Aidan Turner has reflected on his Poldark popularity in an interview with Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

“He’s a farmer, he’s working, he’s riding a horse all the time, he’s a soldier. So it made sense to be in shape, but it wasn’t something I focused on.

“And the shot, that was a behind-the-scenes photograph. It wasn’t a publicity photo.”

Turner, who stars as a clinical psychologist in new ITV drama The Suspect, also confirmed there are no plans for a Poldark return, despite not all the novels having been adapted.

His new drama series is adapted from the novel by Australian crime writer Michael Robotham and has been produced by World Productions – the company behind a number of recent popular series including the BBC’s Vigil and Line Of Duty.

Turner plays Doctor Joe O’Loughlin, who appears to have the perfect life but, after the death of a young woman and his diagnosis of early onset Parkinson’s, the truth begins to reveal itself.

Speaking about the project, Turner added: “A lot of the jobs [I’ve had] in recent years have been either fantasy or period or not contemporary.

“This felt different. And pretty refreshing, actually.”

The full interview with Aidan Turner in available in Radio Times.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Gary Busey denies allegations of sexual offences at at Monster-Mania Convention (PA)
Gary Busey denies allegations of sexual offences at fan convention
David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview (Richard Lewisohn/BBC/PA)
David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview
Netflix offers first look at images of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel (Netflix/PA)
Netflix offers first look at Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel
Dame Judi Dench with Jay Blades and Steve Fletcher (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Dame Judi Dench enlists The Repair Shop to mend late husband’s pocketwatch
died at a hospice near his south-east London home on March 30 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Parker posthumously nominated for National Television Award for cancer film
Stormzy ‘a bit flustered’ after appearing on Sky Sports to offer his opinions (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy ‘a bit flustered’ as he plays role of football pundit at Old Trafford
Laura Whitmore is leaving Love Island (PA)
Laura Whitmore to step down from hosting Love Island
Fetty Wap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Steps stars Lisa Scott Lee, Lee Latchford Evans, Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Faye Tozer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Steps, Madonna and Aitch battle for albums chart top spot
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles addresses online abuse aimed at his girlfriend Olivia Wilde

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson sends condolences to family of St Johnstone fan who died at McDiarmid…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won't get 'bogged down' this season as he…
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback
0
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson will battle for the gloves
Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United…
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Gary Bowyer will let Shaun Byrne leave Dundee
0
People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0