Olympian and Strictly star Adam Peaty announces split from girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Olympian and Strictly star Adam Peaty announces split from girlfriend

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 9.31pm Updated: August 23 2022, 9.45pm
Adam Peaty and Eirianedd Munro at Wimbledon earlier this year (PA)
Adam Peaty and Eirianedd Munro at Wimbledon earlier this year (PA)

Olympic swimmer and Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has announced he has separated from his girlfriend of three years.

The three-time Olympic gold medal winner competed on the 19th series of the BBC One dance show in 2021.

Peaty, 27, announced the split from Eirianedd Munro in a post on Instagram on Tuesday evening, writing: “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George.

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

“I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years.

“Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down.

“My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further.”

Peaty posted the announcement alongside a picture of himself, Munro and their son George, who was born in September 2020.

The couple recently returned from a holiday on the Greek island of Santorini, from which they shared a number of snaps on Instagram.

Adam Peaty celebrates after winning the Men's 50m Breaststroke Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Adam Peaty celebrates after winning the men’s 50m breaststroke final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (PA)

Peaty reached week seven of Strictly, finishing ninth with his professional partner Katya Jones.

Earlier this year, he broke his foot in a freak training accident and missed the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in June.

He returned to compete in the Commonwealth Games and finished fourth in the 100 metre backstroke, ending an eight-year unbeaten run in the event.

But he bounced back to win gold in the 50 metre distance 48 hours later – the only event missing from his collection of major medals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Dame Judi Dench said having her late husband’s pocketwatch repaired and engraved with his initials by The Repair Shop team was ‘more than she could possibly hope for’ (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Dame Judi Dench emotional after late husband’s watch restored by The Repair Shop
A new documentary series following Tyson Fury and his family is in production at Netflix (Ian West/PA)
Tyson Fury and family to star in new documentary series
(Ian West/PA)
Mick Jagger pays tribute to Charlie Watts on anniversary of drummer’s death
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
BBC licence fee review ‘feels like massive red herring to attack broadcaster’
Dame Deborah James with her book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead (Deborah James/PA)
Dame Deborah James reaches number one with posthumously published book
Brenda Edwards is marking her late son Jamal’s birthday (Ian West/PA)
Brenda Edwards: Jamal will be looking down on us as we mark his 32nd…
Fox Corp chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year’s storming of the US Capitol (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)
Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation
Make Me Prime Minister: Meet the candidates. Jackie Weaver (Handout/PA)
Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister
Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome (Ian West/PA)
Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome
Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift (PA)
Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift

More from The Courier

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
0
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Sophy Mitchell has died aged 31.
'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy…
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Janice Murphy. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 24/08/2022
Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200