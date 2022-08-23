Hugh Bonneville likens his character in new thriller to serial killer Ted Bundy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugh Bonneville likens his character in new thriller to serial killer Ted Bundy

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 10.39pm Updated: August 24 2022, 1.59am
Hugh Bonneville stars in upcoming Netflix thriller I Came By (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Bonneville stars in upcoming Netflix thriller I Came By (Ian West/PA)

Hugh Bonneville has likened his character in upcoming Netflix thriller I Came By to American serial killer Ted Bundy.

The 58-year-old actor, best known for his role in period drama Downton Abbey, plays former High Court judge Sir Hector Blake in the new movie.

Speaking to the PA news agency about his character, Bonneville said: “There’s that phrase, the banality of evil, and this guy is not a particularly pleasant man and he’s got some fairly questionable attitudes to life and people.

“But I think if you look at people in recent history like Ted Bundy and characters like him… perfectly rational, apparently smart, apparently empathetic, but actually really really quite dangerous and I think it’s just the normality of those people that makes them a bit more chilling.”

Bonneville stars alongside George MacKay and Kelly Macdonald in the frightening thriller, which will be released on Netflix on August 31.

The film follows young graffiti artist Toby, played by MacKay, 30, who targets the homes of the wealthy London elite in an attempt to denounce the rich and powerful.

After breaking into the home of Sir Hector Toby discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a dangerous journey.

Reflecting on the potential messages the film’s director, Bafta award winning filmmaker Babak Anvari, conveys, Bonneville said: “I think any messages so to speak, about our society, the haves and the have nots, is for the audience to interpret.

“But I think what it does do, and I think this is what Babak is brilliant at, is create a totally convincing world of London that you haven’t really seen on screen in this way before.

I Came By special screening – London
Kelly McDonald and Hugh Bonneville star in upcoming thriller I Came By (Ian West/PA)

“It’s not red London buses, but it’s a cross-cultural world that he’s created and you believe all the way that all the parts fit together… To have gone from the establishment figures like my character to those who are living at the street level, so to speak, and are frustrated about the way the system works and this is their protest.

“So I think he’s really etched a wonderful story on that canvas.”

Scottish actress Macdonald, 46, who is known for a variety of roles including in Line Of Duty, Trainspotting and Boardwalk Empire, plays Toby’s mother Lizzie in I Came By.

She told PA about building a relationship with MacKay ahead of playing his on-screen mother, saying: “George is lovely, I think he’s married to a Scot and he was in Glasgow actually, before we started shooting.

“So we arranged to go for a bite to eat and he’s just really lovely company.

“Actually in the film, I had much less to do with him than I initially thought because I’m looking for him most of the time!”

Despite playing the role of Lizzie who works as a counsellor, Macdonald explained how her previous experience in detective roles helped her in I Came By.

“I’ve played a detective a bunch of times,” she said.

“And it was almost like I got to be a detective again because (Lizzie) starts doing the job she thinks the police should be doing on her own.”

I Came By will be released on Netflix on August 31.

