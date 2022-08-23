Channel 4 announces new drama starring deaf actress Genevieve Barr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4 announces new drama starring deaf actress Genevieve Barr

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 12.03am
Genevieve Barr is set to star in new Channel 4 drama I.D. (PA)
Genevieve Barr is set to star in new Channel 4 drama I.D. (PA)

A new drama, described as a “love letter to being deaf” and starring writer and actress Genevieve Barr, has been announced by Channel 4.

Barr, 36, was born deaf and gained recognition for her role in 2010 drama The Silence, which follows a deaf teenager who witnesses a police officer’s murder.

In new mystery thriller I.D., created by Barr, the drama centres on Emily, a young deaf woman who sees a neighbour taking pictures of her.

Genevieve Barr
Barr previously starred as 18-year-old Amelia Edwards in BBC drama The Silence (PA)

The incident leads Emily, played by Barr, to explore what she might have done to warrant this unwanted attention, while also beginning a dance with a stranger that is as exciting as it is dangerous.

I.D. is a love letter to being deaf and places Emily on course for a hair-raising collision with her past, Channel 4 said.

The eight-episode series is produced by Eleven, the production company behind a number of popular shows including Sex Education and Glue.

Barr said: “I.D. is a journey into who we are and how people view us.

“Eleven gave it a home when I was starting out and I’m delighted we’ve found it a broadcaster with Channel 4, who are pathfinders in fearless and inclusive storytelling.

“It is a privilege to be living and breathing this deaf-led series with this team.”

Head of drama at Channel 4, Caroline Hollick, added: “I.D. is both a universal story of self-discovery and the tale of a young woman’s relationship with her deafness, wrapped up in a delightfully moreish mystery.

“It will be such a privilege to have Genevieve’s unique and compelling vision on our channel.”

I.D. is executive produced by Bafta award-winning writer Jack Thorne, who worked with Barr on The Accident, The Fades and theatre production The Solid Life Of Sugar Water.

Barr has also worked with confectionary giant Mars, starring in an advert for Maltesers as part of a campaign celebrating diversity.

It was the first UK advert to be aired solely in British Sign Language with captions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Fox Corp chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year’s storming of the US Capitol (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)
Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation
Make Me Prime Minister: Meet the candidates. Jackie Weaver (Handout/PA)
Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister
Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome (Ian West/PA)
Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome
Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift (PA)
Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift
Sir Elton John gives ‘sneak peak’ of upcoming Britney Spears collaboration (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Elton John treats fans with ‘sneak peak’ at Britney Spears collaboration
Anne Heche to be laid to rest ‘among her peers’ at Hollywood Forever Cemetery (Tony Di Maio/PA)
Anne Heche to be laid to rest ‘among her peers’ at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram (Ian West/PA)
John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram
Jennifer Lopez has offered fans a ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks, after officially tying the knot earlier this month (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks
Paul Gambaccini, left to right, Sir Cliff Richard and Neil Fox all feature in the new documentary (Channel 4/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard reflects on physical toll of Operation Yewtree false claims
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is returning to screens (Channel 4/PA)
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins unveils biggest line-up of recruits yet

More from The Courier

Scottish Water carrying out work on Riverside Drive.
River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed
0
Genevieve Barr is set to star in new Channel 4 drama I.D. (PA)
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has opened up on his time spent with Brian Clough and living with Roy Keane.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest…
0
The former RBS in Comrie.
Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway
0
Genevieve Barr is set to star in new Channel 4 drama I.D. (PA)
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain