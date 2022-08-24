BBC licence fee review ‘feels like massive red herring to attack broadcaster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC licence fee review ‘feels like massive red herring to attack broadcaster’

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 12.07pm
Government plans to replace the BBC licence fee are a “massive red herring” to attack the broadcaster, according to a production company boss.

Jon Thoday, the joint founder and co-executive chairman of Avalon, which produces shows such as Channel 4’s Taskmaster, was among a panel of leading production figures who discussed the future of the BBC’s funding model at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

He also expressed why a subscription model is not an appropriate alternative to the licence fee.

Reflecting on the Government’s review of the licence fee, he said: “I think it is a massive red herring. The licence fee has worked for many years. There are issues with it but in the end nothing’s perfect.

“It feels as if its just a way of attacking the BBC.”

Patrick Holland, executive chairman and chief executive of Banijay UK, which has produced shows such as Top Gear, noted that BBC director general Tim Davie has previously mentioned a subscription model for the the broadcaster.

Mr Thoday said the suggestion of subscription models is an “incredibly middle-class media thing”.

He said: “The fact is that most people can’t afford lots of subscriptions and most people want free TV and they always will do, which is why advertisements on the TV are not going anywhere any time soon, and hopefully free – after you’ve paid a licence fee – TV is not going anywhere soon.”

Nadine Dorries
Nadine Dorries (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Jane Turton, chief executive of All3Media, which has produced shows including Fleabag and Gogglebox, said no one on the panel has a definitive answer to the BBC licence fee question.

She added that the main concern for producers is that the broadcaster needs to be “properly funded”.

It comes after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced in January that the licence fee will be frozen at £159 for the next two years until April 2024.

She said she wants to find a new funding model before the current deal expires in 2027 as it is “completely outdated”.

She announced a review of the funding model, which she said was due to begin before the Commons summer recess on July 22, but this has been thrown into doubt after the resignation of Boris Johnson as Tory leader.

Also speaking on the panel were David Abraham, co-founder of Wonderhood Studios; Fatima Salaria, managing director of Naked; and journalist and creative leader Pat Younge. The media correspondent for The Times, Jake Kanter, led the discussions.

