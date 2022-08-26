Zawe Ashton recalls facing ‘bullying, demeaning and gaslighting’ during career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zawe Ashton recalls facing ‘bullying, demeaning and gaslighting’ during career

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 7.17pm
Zawe Ashton (Luc Braquet/Tatler/PA)
Zawe Ashton (Luc Braquet/Tatler/PA)

Zawe Ashton has spoken about facing incidents of “bullying, demeaning and gaslighting” during her acting career.

The 38-year-old British star is best known for her role in comedy series Fresh Meat and stars in new Regency period drama Mr Malcolm’s List.

Ashton spoke to Tatler magazine about the difficulties she experienced getting a series commissioned and produced, saying: “There was just this weird resistance. And bullying. Bullying, demeaning, gaslighting.

“I was yelled at by one producer because I was questioning something about my own work.”

The project, which she said was similar to HBO’s Girls, eventually ended up in “development hell” and put on hold.

The London-born actress, who is engaged to Tom Hiddleston, also detailed the struggle of planning a pregnancy as an actress given the “mixed messaging” women in the industry receive.

“You’re told, ‘Don’t get pregnant’ but also ‘Don’t leave it too long’ because then you’re going to be an old maid,” she said.

“I’ve been prehistoric in this industry since I was 25. The mixed messaging is rough and has to be addressed.”

Ashton also recalled meeting Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page on the set of Channel 4’s Fresh Meat before he found fame.

Zawe Ashton for the October issue of Tatler magazine (Luc Braquet/Tatler/PA)

She said: “I could see he was committed, clear-eyed about what he wanted to do. And so I gave him my number.”

Shortly after, 34-year-old Page, who played the sought-after Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the first series of the raunchy Netflix period drama, texted Ashton to ask if she would write him a letter of recommendation for his American visa, which she agreed to do.

She added: “And then, 10 years later, I turned on Bridgerton and…”

Ashton also touched on her preference for privacy, saying: “I think it’s like any choice. You make it and then do it as much as you can.”

The October issue of Tatler is available on newsstands and via digital download from Thursday September 1.

