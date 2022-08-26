Steps hit chart milestone as Platinum Collection reaches number one

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steps have secured their fourth number one album, their first in 11 years.

The British pop group, who found fame in the late 90s, reached the top of the UK albums chart with their Platinum Collection, which was released last week to celebrate 25 years of the band.

Their success makes them the first British, mixed-gender group to earn a number one album in four consecutive decades.

Steps – Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins – previously had number ones with Steptacular (1999), Gold: Greatest Hits (2001) and The Ultimate Collection (2011).

After a closely fought battle, Manchester rapper Aitch ended the week at number two with Close To Home and Madonna took number three with Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

Steps said: “We could not be more thrilled that our Platinum Collection is this week’s UK official number one album! We have the best fans in the world, and this is all down to their incredible support.

“It’s unbelievable to think that we’ve now broken records, becoming the first British, mixed-gender group to score four number one albums across four consecutive decades. What a way to celebrate our 25th birthday!”

On the singles chart, Scottish dance music duo LF System claimed their eighth consecutive week at number one.

They overtake Disney’s Encanto to claim the second-longest number one run of the year with Afraid To Feel.