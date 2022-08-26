Harry Styles adds further UK dates to his mammoth world tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Styles adds further UK dates to his mammoth world tour

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 8.41pm
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles has extended his global tour to include 22 new dates – including two nights at Wembley Stadium.

The former One Direction star, 28, is on the road as part of his Love On Tour series and currently in the midst of 15 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The dates are in support of his third album, Harry’s House, which has proved both a commercial and critical success.

On Friday, he announced new 2022 shows in Austin, Chicago and Sao Paulo in Brazil alongside a venue upgrade in Lima, Peru, to the 38,000-capacity Estadio Nacional.

Styles also confirmed 19 new 2023 European dates between Saturday May 13 and Saturday July 22 in locations including Coventry, Edinburgh, Slane, Cardiff and London.

Isle of Wight indie rockers Wet Leg will support him during the newly-added European dates, which also include visits to Denmark, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Styles recently featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and in his interview addressed the abuse those close to him, including his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, have faced online.

He told the publication that even with the boundaries he has set between his public and private lives, sometimes “other people blur the lines for you”.

They have been in a relationship since actor and director Wilde cast him in forthcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling opposite fellow British star Florence Pugh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find…
0
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie: I had doubt the whole time during first series of The Voice
Britney Spears celebrates initial success of comeback single from the bath
Russian actress Kotova-Deryabina during the opening ceremony (AP)
Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas
Keanu Reeves poses for a selfie with Dianne King and her husband Jason (Dianne King/PA)
‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at a Northamptonshire pub
Steps (Sony Music/PA)
Steps hit chart milestone as Platinum Collection reaches number one
Zawe Ashton (Luc Braquet/Tatler/PA)
Zawe Ashton recalls facing ‘bullying, demeaning and gaslighting’ during career

More from The Courier

Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0