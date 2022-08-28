Peter Crouch on the ‘madness’ of joining The Masked Dancer panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Crouch on the ‘madness’ of joining The Masked Dancer panel

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 9.01pm
Peter Crouch (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Peter Crouch (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Former professional footballer Peter Crouch has said his children are more interested in him joining the panel of The Masked Dancer than his extensive sporting career.

The ex-striker, 41, is stepping in for Mo Gilligan for the second series of the surreal ITV guessing game as the comedian is unavailable due to touring commitments.

He joins returning celebrity detectives, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, chat show host Jonathan Ross and TV presenter Davina McCall.

Comedian and presenter Joel Dommett will once again host the show.

Ahead of the first episode, Crouch said: “It’s madness. Completely different to anything that I’ve ever done before.

“My kids love the show. I played football for England and Liverpool, I played in cup finals, played in the Premier League and played in world cups, but my kids, the only thing they want to talk to me about is The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Singer Press Launch – London
Davina McCall returns to the panel (Scott Garfitt/PA)

“They absolutely love it. They came and watched one of the shows and absolutely loved it and it’s all they’ve talked about since.”

Crouch said that after his footballing career he was now doing things “because they look like they’re going to be a lot of fun”.

He added: “I feel in a real privileged position to be able to do that. I just absolutely love doing The Masked Dancer, it’s loads of fun.

“No-one’s taking themselves too seriously and the dancers are just really going for it. My kids are just so proud of me, which is great.”

Crouch said he had a “really good dynamic” with the other celebrity panellists.

“I’m the new boy, but I’ve moved clubs so many times in football I’m quite used to that anyway. Everyone’s just been so friendly,” he said.

“Jonathan and Davina, they have both been in this world for so long and are absolute legends at what they do. Oti’s been lovely, she’s the proper dance critic.

“And Joel’s fantastic at what he does. He always brings a smile to everyone’s face. I’ve really got on well with the group and it’s been fun.”

Dommett said Crouch had been “taking it seriously” since joining the panel.

He added: “He’s a sportsman so he wants to win and that’s made him a great sportsman and also a good detective on the show.”

Ross admitted they had made Crouch do his famous robot dance move, which he debuted in 2006 while celebrating a goal.

McCall said working with the sportsman had made her very popular among some of her friends.

“He’s given me massive kudos with all the men and female football fans in my life,” she said.

The Masked Dancer series two starts on Saturday September 3 at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

