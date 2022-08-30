Ofcom will not further pursue complaints against latest series of Love Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ofcom will not further pursue complaints against latest series of Love Island

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 12.19pm Updated: August 30 2022, 1.09pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)

Ofcom will not further pursue complaints about the eighth series of Love Island saying “negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light”.

The broadcast watchdog revealed they received 7,482 complaints about the popular ITV dating show across its eight weeks, with complaints related to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour” by some of the male contestants.

Other complaints made were centred around “alleged misogyny, emotional abuse and coercive control” by the male contestants.

Love Island
Love Island (ITV)

Among the more than 7,000 complaints received, the highest volume was 2,626 for an episode which aired on July 17, of which 2,600 related to perceived misogynistic behaviour.

During the episode, the contestants had a movie night where they were shown video clips of antics which had occurred when the couples had been tempted by newcomers to the villa.

The episode got particularly heated when Luca Bish expressed his frustration after claiming one of the clips showed his partner Gemma Owen flirting with new boy Billy Brown.

Another episode which was aired on July 19 saw the islanders take part in a Snog, Marry, Pie challenge where they revealed who they would kiss, marry or hit in the face with a cream pie.

During the episode, dancer and model Tasha Ghouri was left in tears over comments Dami Hope and Bish made before delivering a pie to her face.

Ofcom said they received 1,497 complaints in relation to this episode about “alleged bullying among the contestants, and raised ongoing concerns about behaviour from the male contestants that they considered being misogynistic”.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We carefully assessed complaints about this series on a range of issues including alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour.

“We recognise that emotionally charged or confrontational scenes can upset some viewers. But, in our view, negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light.

“Viewers saw other islanders condemning the behaviour and offering advice and support, as well as scenes where apologies were made.

“We also took into account that the format of this reality show is well established and viewers would expect to see the highs and lows as couples’ relationships are tested.”

Ofcom regulating streaming platforms
Many complaints to Ofcom were related to alleged misogynistic behaviour and bullying by some of the male contestants (Yui Mok/PA)

Last month during a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the broadcaster planned to “sit down and review” the popular dating series.

Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, said: “To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.

“But you are right, we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far.”

The latest series of Love Island ended on August 1 with Turkish actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 28, and Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti, 27, crowned as winners.

ITV recently announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.

The show’s host Laura Whitmore announced recently that she will not return as host, saying in a post on Instagram that there were “certain elements of the show” she had found difficult “that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects”.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

