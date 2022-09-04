Stephen Reid set to make mother’s life a lot harder, Corrie producer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Reid set to make mother’s life a lot harder, Corrie producer says

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 12.03am Updated: September 5 2022, 7.31am
Stephen Reid is set to bring further drama to the Cobbles in Coronation Street (ITV/PA)


The stakes have been raised for Stephen Reid’s loved ones in Coronation Street as his return continues to become increasingly dramatic.

Stephen, played by Todd Boyce, recently returned to Weatherfield after living in Italy, where he had run into financial difficulty.

It first appeared as though his return came just at the right moment after his mother, Audrey Roberts, had experienced a difficult time, enduring a bout of depression and attempting to take her own life.

However, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod revealed that Stephen is actually set to make Audrey’s life a whole lot harder.

MacLeod said: “He will continue to get more and more desperate, and more and more dark as the story unfolds.

“The beauty of this character really is that he’s got this huge longevity in terms of his connection to the show and to a heritage family, but actually is a bit of a blank canvas that, if you think back through his archive scenes, we don’t really know a lot about him.

“So, we thought, well, actually, if we’re going to fill in those blanks and we’re going to learn more about him, shouldn’t we make him dark, dangerous, interesting and scheming?”

Speaking about the effect Stephen’s return will have on his mother – one of the show’s most recognisable characters – MacLeod was not able to put viewers’ minds at ease, adding: “I always worry about Audrey.

“I think any Coronation Street fan should, and does, worry about Audrey, especially because she’s quite fragile at the moment in terms of what we’ve seen on screen recently.

“She has been through this depression story.

“She’s attempted to take her own life and that makes her particularly vulnerable to Stephen because she’s clinging on to him as something positive, the light at the end of the tunnel for her emotionally. And he’s really not that.

“She won’t come to be in any physical jeopardy, I should say, but, emotionally, the stakes for her are incredibly high, because she’s put all of her sort of maternal eggs in Stephen’s basket.”

