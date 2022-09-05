Retired couple blown away by record-breaking Cash In The Attic haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retired couple blown away by record-breaking Cash In The Attic haul

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 6.37pm
A selection of old bank notes were sold for £51,000 (Cash In The Attic/Channel 5/PA)
A selection of old bank notes were sold for £51,000 (Cash In The Attic/Channel 5/PA)

A retired couple have been left in shock after a collection of rare banknotes they discovered more than 30 years ago sold for £51,000 on Channel 5’s Cash In The Attic.

The sale marks a series record for the programme, which helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.

Retired builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet Witt discovered the banknotes, which date back to between 1916 and 1918, while renovating their otherwise ordinary two-bedroom house in Beaminster, Dorset.

Banknotes
Nine banknotes, dating between 1916 and 1918 were sold (Cash In The Attic/Channel 5/PA)

Mrs Witt originally signed up to Cash In The Attic hoping to raise £3,000 from the sale of the notes to take 11 members of her family, from across four generations, on holiday to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

The first note sold for £8,000, with the remaining individual notes all also selling for four-figure sums. Three £5 notes, with consecutive serial numbers, were sold as one lot for £16,000.

After all nine notes had been up for auction it was revealed that the buyer of every note was the president of the International Bank Note Society.

On closer inspection it was discovered that eight of the notes were issued in the couple’s local mint in Bristol, with one issued in London.

While white banknotes in London from the early 1900s are relatively common, often with an estimated value of between £50-£100, Bristol-issued white banknotes are much rarer.

As a result of their rarity, appraisers on the show found it difficult to offer an accurate estimate.

Mr Witt said said: “I have been dying to know a little bit about these notes.

“I was a builder and bought a house in Beaminster. And we were doing it up and I happened to walk beneath the stairs and there was a hole and I pulled this tin out (containing the notes). It was thirty-two years ago.”

Cash In The Attic
Mr and Mrs Witt were in shock after hearing the total raised (Cash In The Attic/Channel 5/PA)

Appraiser David Fergus added: “To find one Bank of England white £5 note is unusual, to find this many, and the £10 note, it’s unheard of. I’ve never come across this before. It’s absolutely incredible.”

As a result of the final total – a series record of £51,489 – a delighted Mr and Mrs Witt realised they would be able to treat their family to a far more elaborate anniversary celebration.

Mrs Witt said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever expect those notes to get that sort of money. And now from a very simple diamond wedding celebration with the family, I am hoping I can take them all on a lovely cruise.”

She added: “We can have a cruise and hopefully put some money in our retirement pot. It’s absolutely amazing.”

The couple’s Cash In The Attic story aired on September 5 at 6pm on Channel 5.

Cash In The Attic airs weekdays at 6pm on Channel 5.

