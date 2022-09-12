Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after his mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after his mental health

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 7.24pm
Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after mental his health (Suzan Moore/PA)
Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after mental his health (Suzan Moore/PA)

Geordie star Sam Fender has announced he is “taking some time off the road” to look after his mental health, after admitting that he was “burnt out” from touring.

The Newcastle-based rocker said it would be “completely hypocritical of me” to advocate for discussion on the topic without looking after his own mental wellbeing.

In a post on social media, he apologised to fans and said he would be cancelling upcoming headline shows in the US, shows with Florence And The Machine and his appearance at the Life Is Beautiful Festival.

“It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” the musician wrote.

“I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me.

“It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business.

“My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.”

The 28-year-old added he was “eternally overwhelmed” by the love and support of his fans and hated letting them down, but said that his mental state was beginning to affect his performances.

“I refuse to go out there and not give it my all every time, as you all deserve nothing less,” he said.

It comes shortly after Fender announced a huge homecoming gig at Newcastle United’s stadium, St James’ Park, next summer.

He said that the show, scheduled for June 9 2023, was a “childhood dream come true”.

In his post announcing the upcoming cancellations, he added: “Super excited for Australia in late November and everything to come in 2023 – St James’ Park man, f****** unbelievable.

“I can’t express how grateful we are to have such an awesome fan base.

“I’ve met a fair few of you over the years and those encounters have genuinely restored my faith in humanity, you’re all sound as f***.”

Signing off, he said: “Me and the boys are burnt out and we need this time. Thank you for always sticking by us.”

Fender released his debut solo album Hypersonic Missiles in September 2019, following it up with second album Seventeen Going Under in October 2021.

He won an Ivor Novello this year for best song musically and lyrically for its title track Seventeen Going Under, written about his teenage years and the difficulty of growing up.

