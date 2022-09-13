Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 3.17am
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)

Lizzo delivered an emotional speech on representation at the Emmys in which she said that all she had ever wanted as a child was to “see me in the media”.

The About Damn Time singer said she had wanted to see “someone who was fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me” as she accepted the award for best competition series at the annual awards.

She won the accolade for her Amazon series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The eight-part dance show competition sees 13 plus-sized women compete to become part of Lizzo’s backing dancer line-up.

Accepting the Emmy onstage she became visibly emotional, saying: “The trophy is nice but my emotion is for the people who are on the stage with me.

“The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories.

“When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone who was fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me.

“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something I’d be like ‘you’re gonna see that person but bitch it’s gonna have to be you’.

74th Emmy Awards – Show
The singer said she had wanted to see ‘someone who was fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me’ as she accepted her award (Phil McCarten/The Television Academy/AP)

Addressing the cast of her show, who were sitting in the audience, she continued: “One year ago these women were filming the television show that would change their lives forever.

“They are Emmy award winning superstars who are going on a world tour.

“Make some noise for my big girls, I love you so much. Daddy I love you, oh my God.

“God bless you all this is for the big girls.”

