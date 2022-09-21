ITV News content to feature on new ITVX streaming service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV News content to feature on new ITVX streaming service

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 8.47pm
ITVX will broadcast a number of shows first (ITV/PA)
ITVX will broadcast a number of shows first (ITV/PA)

Content produced by ITV News will feature on the broadcaster’s new on-demand streaming service ITVX, the boss of ITN has said.

The ITVX platform will replace the ITV Hub brand in November as the broadcaster increases its efforts to compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon in the digital age.

ITN’s chief executive Rachel Corp discussed the future of the production company, which makes news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, while delivering the keynote speech at the Press Gazette’s Future Of Media Conference on Wednesday.

Ms Corp spoke about the need to “level up the relationship” between online platforms including social media and publishers of content, suggesting an Australian-style bargaining code could be effective.

She said: “In the meantime, we are hugely encouraged by what will be an industry-first with ITV’s investment in PSB (public service broadcasting) news via its ITVX streaming service.

“This new platform will see content made by the ITV News team feature prominently – bespoke up-to-date video on demand, as opposed to rolling news, so that viewers won’t need to jump around multiple platforms and will be able to access their trusted news presented by our familiar on-air team, all on one place, whatever time they want it.”

Ms Corp added that US streaming networks like Peacock have already shown this to be a “valued add-on to their drama, comedy and documentary output”.

ITVX will be an advertiser-funded, free-to-watch streaming service, which will have the option of a subscription tier for ad-free viewing.

The ITN boss also reflected on how news outlets and broadcasters reported the Queen’s death, saying: “I feel news organisations struck the right chord.

“We provided depth and context, awe and spectacle, warmth and community. We intuitively knew when to add value with context and commentary.

“But we bravely knew when the stunning cinematography could speak for itself while we held a very long, very powerful, silence.”

She said this historic period was the “most powerful reminder… of the power of British public service television” but added that the media faces looming questions on how can it adapt, maintain loyalty and reach a new generation.

“For growth and survival, we also need the support of media-savvy politicians to protect the best of British news and public service television”, Ms Corp added.

“We take it upon ourselves to produce news content to the same standard online as on our TV bulletins, despite no regulatory requirement to do so.

“We never take trust for granted, it underpins everything we do – and therefore we choose to comply and use the same editorial standards as we do for TV wherever you consume our news.

“However, we do support more stringent measures across the board, helping tackle everything from disinformation to online safety for children.”

She continued: “It’s only by taking action now that we can we ensure quality, regulated, trusted journalism into the future.

“With the onset of winter and the cost-of-living crisis, public service journalism will continue to be vital. Let’s make it count.”

