David Bowie’s drummer reflects on singer’s legacy as Walk of Fame stone unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

David Bowie’s drummer reflects on singer’s legacy as Walk of Fame stone unveiled

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 2.49pm
Woody Woodmansey next to a stone for David Bowie which was unveiled on the Music Walk of Fame at Camden, north London (Ian West/PA)
Woody Woodmansey next to a stone for David Bowie which was unveiled on the Music Walk of Fame at Camden, north London (Ian West/PA)

David Bowie’s drummer hailed the late singer as “one of the most amazing artists that has come out in history” as he unveiled a stone on the Music Walk of Fame in London honouring him.

The stone was laid in memory of the pioneering musician on Wednesday at the Camden-based trail which recognises influential artists from around the world.

Michael “Woody” Woodmansey, who was the drummer of Bowie’s backing band The Spiders from Mars, reflected on the legacy of the Life On Mars? singer, who died of liver cancer in 2016, during the event.

Music Walk of Fame
The stone was laid in memory of the pioneering musician on Wednesday at the Camden-based trail (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the PA news agency that he considers Bowie to be “one of the most amazing artists that has come out in history” and so he feels it is important for the UK to have a physical reminder of the singer.

“He was on a mission to make music, rock and roll exciting, controversial, rebellious, which is what it was supposed to be”, the drummer added.

“And at the time we came out, it had got a little bit samey, a little bit jaded, a little bit boring and he changed that.”

Woodmansey also reflected on the legacy of songs the singer left behind and their enduring power as younger generations continue to discover his music and new artists create music inspired by his work and style.

“I think just the quality of what he produced needs to be there as a reminder for young generations”, he said.

“Young generations always have their own music, they want their own music and they should have it but in time they can go back and see what he did for the culture and how he paved the way for a lot of the new music. It’s important to know where it came from.”

David Bowie Walk of Fame – London
Woody Woodmansey, Lee Bennett, Kevin Armstrong, Nick Moran and Clifford Slapper attend the unveiling of a stone for David Bowie on the Music Walk of Fame in Camden (Ian West/PA)

The Music Walk of Fame honour coincides with the global release of Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream, a documentary film about the acclaimed musician.

Guitarist Kevin Armstrong also performed an acoustic version of Bowie’s classic song Heroes at the event in Camden.

The musician, who collaborated with the late singer on a number of occasions, said Bowie is still someone the music world can “draw inspiration from in all areas of popular entertainment because he sort of had such a broad range.”

David Bowie Walk of Fame – London
Kevin Armstrong performed a version of Bowie’s classic song Heroes at the event in Camden (Ian West/PA)

He told PA: “He was such an imaginative and fearless performer and artist that I think that’s the reason why, even unveiling a paving stone here six years after his death, people will turn out to be interested because he was amazing.”

A host of other friends, collaborators and fans of the late singer gathered for the star-studded ceremony including actor Nick Moran and singer Clifford Slapper.

His stone was laid opposite Camden Town Tube Station, joining other music stars including The Who, Soul2Soul, Madness and Amy Winehouse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec (Ian West/PA)
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara announce tour dates for new Christmas show
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Ant and Dec confirm all-star series of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa
Ed Sheeran has collaborated with Pokemon (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran unveils surprise collaboration with Pokemon
Eric Idle (Ian West/PA)
Monty Python’s Eric Idle reveals he ‘survived’ pancreatic cancer
There was little traffic on the UK’s roads on Monday. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Traffic nearly halved for Queen’s funeral, data shows
Tyler Perry attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)
Tyler Perry on helping Harry and Meghan during ‘difficult time’
The Queen meets the War Horse puppet (Steve Parsons/PA)
War Horse creator reveals the Queen’s love of Joey as novel celebrates 40 years
Ellie Simmonds, one of the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Ellie Simmonds reveals US star inspired her to do Strictly Come Dancing
Pierce Brosnan (Ian West/PA)
I don’t care: Pierce Brosnan shares his thoughts on the new James Bond

More from The Courier

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Woody Woodmansey next to a stone for David Bowie which was unveiled on the Music Walk of Fame at Camden, north London (Ian West/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
1

Editor's Picks