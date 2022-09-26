Kaye Adams stepped ‘so far out of comfort zone’ during first Strictly live show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaye Adams stepped ‘so far out of comfort zone’ during first Strictly live show

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 2.20pm
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington take to the Strictly floor (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Loose Women star Kaye Adams has said she stepped “so far out of my comfort zone” during her live debut on Strictly Come Dancing while also revealing she has suffered her first injury.

The presenter, 59, and her professional partner Kai Widdrington, 27, took on the tango to Voulez-Vous by Abba during Saturday night’s first live show.

Despite making a few mistakes they secured a score of 21, placing them in the bottom half of the leaderboard.

Appearing on Loose Women on Monday, Adams chatted to her co-hosts including Ruth Langsford, who appeared on the BBC One show in 2017.

She said: “This is the first time I have seen (the footage) which is why I am reacting like this. I know people say ‘out of my comfort zone’ very lightly.

“But boy, you know me girls, that was so far out of my comfort zone it was unbelievable.

“As you know Ruth, there just comes a moment where you either lock yourself in the bathroom or you get out there and do it. It is almost as simple as that.

“But oh my God, there are so many conflicting thoughts going through your head when you are actually…

“You told me Ruth, we had a lovely chat when I had just signed up, and I was walking my dog, I was in the park. I remember, we chatted for ages and you were telling me it all.

“I was taking it in but it is not until you have experience it that you think, ‘That is what Ruth was talking about’.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Kaye Adams during her first live dance on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Adams said she had injured her groin while dancing but her brain was the part of her body that was most “sore”.

She said: “It is actually my brain. I have got a wee groin strain but you don’t really want to hear about that. That is TMI (too much information).

“If you have never danced before, and I have never ever danced before, it is trying to make your body respond to these messages from your brain – but it is not used to it.

“I have never been sending these messages. I can talk but I have never been able to actually coordinate movement.”

This year’s launch show was due to air on Saturday September 17 but was postponed due to schedule changes ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Instead the BBC showed the launch last Friday – just a day before the first live show.

Saturday’s show saw actor Will Mellor and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin place joint top of the leaderboard, both achieving an impressive score of 34 in week one.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

