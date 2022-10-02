Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries in Majorca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries in Majorca

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 12.04am
Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay (Ian West/PA)
Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay (Ian West/PA)

Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay in a ceremony in Majorca.

The 41-year-old Good Morning Britain weatherman and 29-year-old McKay were introduced on a blind date in August 2020 set up by a mutual friend.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about the wedding, which involved a clifftop ceremony at the Son Marroig estate, Beresford said: “I was blown away by the beauty of it all.

“One of my cousins said it was like being in a movie and it really was. It was incredible from start to finish.

“But most importantly, it was where I was marrying the woman I love.”

Beresford revealed he had proposed to McKay in April, explaining he popped the question on New Year’s Day while the couple were walking along the beach in Majorca.

McKay grew up in Australia and works in e-commerce operations for a London restaurant.

“I couldn’t wait to marry Alex,” she said.

“Seeing him and all our loved ones in that incredible setting made me feel so emotional.”

Beresford’s 12-year-old son Cruz, from a former relationship, acted as ring bearer and “mini best man” while the presenter’s brother and cousin were ushers, and his best friends – both called Leon – were the best men.

McKay’s sisters – Helena and Georgia – were bridesmaids and led the bridal procession down the aisle to the foot of a white marble temple where the ceremony was held.

Alex Beresford has married his fiance Imogen McKay in Majorca (Hello! magazine)

Beresford said: “When I turned to watch Imogen walking towards me, my heart skipped a beat. She looked amazing. So classically beautiful and exactly as I’d imagined.”

The wedding day coincided with the Queen’s funeral on September 19, and Beresford said he paid his respects to the late monarch that morning.

“I woke up super early and watched the start of it (the funeral) on TV in a cafe in the village,” Beresford said. “It was my way of paying tribute to Her Majesty.”

Beresford was involved in the on-air row with GMB co-host Piers Morgan over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that lead to Morgan storming off set and quitting the daytime ITV show in 2021.

The full interview with Alex Beresford is available in Hello! magazine, out now.

